Ganesh Das Arora (58), a Special Secretary at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his office building in Chandigarh. Arora, who was attached to a senior IAS officer and was scheduled to retire in October, reportedly jumped from the balcony around 12:30 pm on Wednesday.

Police recovered a suicide note from the scene in which Arora stated that he was "under no pressure from either family or office" and did not blame anyone. Police are still not ruling out the possibility of workplace stress or harassment playing a role in the incident.

The note is likely to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for handwriting verification as part of the ongoing probe.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

Sources revealed that Arora, a resident of Sushma Enclave in Zirakpur, had been distressed in recent weeks, allegedly due to a department (branch) transfer. Police found that he had attempted to jump from the secretariat roof nearly 15 days ago but was stopped and counselled by colleagues at the time.

His wife, Uma Arora, is currently posted at the Haryana Raj Bhavan. The family has not issued any official statement so far.