Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that BrahMos missiles are now being manufactured in Lucknow to strengthen national security and boost regional growth. He also highlighted his work as MP to ease the city's traffic congestion since 2014.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that BrahMos missiles began to be manufactured in Lucknow as part of efforts to strengthen the country's defence capabilities and contribute to the region's development.

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BrahMos Manufacturing in Lucknow

Interacting with BJP's Cantonment Mandal members in Lucknow, Singh said that in his capacity as Defence Minister, he sought to ensure that Lucknow played a role in bolstering national security. "After that, many tasks kept happening, and since I have the responsibility of the Ministry of Defence--to maintain the nation's security, honour, and self-respect equally--from that perspective, I said that something should happen here, and BrahMos missiles began to be manufactured on the land of Lucknow," he said.

Development and Traffic Solutions

The Defence Minister also highlighted development initiatives undertaken in Lucknow since he became the city's Member of Parliament in 2014, particularly efforts aimed at easing traffic congestion. "When I became an MP for the first time in 2014, the thought that came to my mind while I was contesting the election was that the traffic jam problem in Lucknow is the most serious issue. What could be the solution to this? So, the first task I undertook was that a four-lane road of about 104-105 km should be built around the Lucknow metropolitan area. If all the vehicles coming from outside pass through there, then naturally, the traffic in the city will decrease. That was the first thing I did," Singh said.

Public to Assess Development

Commenting on the overall development of the region, Singh said the public was best placed to assess the work carried out over the years. "As far as the development of the region is concerned, there is no need for me to tell you; you all know it very well, and I do not see any justification in discussing it. If the public feels that it has happened, then I will also accept that it has happened. If you feel that it has not happened, then I will also accept that it has not happened," he added. (ANI)