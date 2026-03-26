Due to a reported LPG shortage linked to the West Asia conflict, the Maa Chandrika Devi Temple in Lucknow is preparing its Chaitra Navratri bhandara over a wood fire, feeding around 1,000 devotees daily with this alternative arrangement.

Temple Switches to Wood Fire Amid LPG Shortage

Amid reported shortage of LPG due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, food at the Maa Chandrika Devi Temple in Lucknow is being prepared over a wood fire for the Bhandara during Chaitra Navratri.

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Shivraj Singh, also known as Bhandari Baba, said, "Earlier, we used to cook the Bhandara using LPG, but due to a shortage of gas, we have shifted to cooking on wood fire. We prepare prasadam for around 1,000 devotees daily. Currently, two stoves are in use, and we are continuing this arrangement for about 15 days and will do the entire Navratri."

He added that members of the temple committee have been making necessary efforts to ensure uninterrupted food service for devotees during the festival.

On the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, Devotees cross India flocked to temples to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri, seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness.

Government Addresses Fuel Supply Situation

Meanwhile, on the issue of the LPG situation, on Wednesday, the Petroleum Ministry said that the Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), while noting that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification, streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the natural gas infrastructure.

The Centre has conducted 2700 raids and seized 2,000 cylinders amid black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Iran Permits Vessel Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that they have permitted the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.

Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, "Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan."

As of Thursday, at least five vessels with their end destination in India have safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz. Two of these vessels, the Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, are expected to dock by the end of the week.