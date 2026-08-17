The protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi entered its 24th day with four students on a hunger strike. They are demanding direct talks with the CM and have given the government an August 18 deadline to meet their demands, warning of intensification.

The protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi entered its 24th day on Monday, with four student protesters continuing their hunger strike ahead of a fresh round of talks with the Jharkhand government.

'Would Rather Die Than Step Back'

Speaking to ANI, student protester Prem Nayak, who has been on hunger strike for 14 days, said that his health condition is deteriorating but urged that he will not withdraw from the agitation. "This is the 24th day of dharna and the 14th day of my hunger strike. My condition is serious, and my health is deteriorating. I don't feel I will live long, but I would rather die than step back. I will fight for this state and country till my last breath," Nayak said.

He alleged that the government is not serious about the students' demands and is not ready for talks. "The government is not serious, not ready for talks. They are going around in circles. I would like to tell the government to think about us. Students are growing furious; you never know when this spark will turn into flames," he said. Nayak urged the government to personally take cognisance of the students' demands instead of leaving the matter to ministers. "So, deliberate on our demands and take this into cognisance personally. Do not leave this to ministers; they will destroy you. Your lackeys will destroy you. Take cognisance of this personally," he said.

Protest Leader Demands CM's Involvement, Sets Deadline

Speaking to ANI, student protest leader Ravindra Paswan said that four protesters are currently on hunger strike and expressed disappointment that the agitation had continued for 24 days. "This is the 24th day of protest. Four of our colleagues are on hunger strike. It is unfortunate that we still have to continue to be here after so many days," Paswan said.

He alleged that the government still did not appear serious about their demands and said the students were ready for talks but wanted the Chief Minister to be part of the discussions. "The government still doesn't seem to be serious about our demands. I would like to tell the government that we will indeed have the talks, but the CM should be a part of the talks today, and we are not going to compromise on any of our demands," Paswan said.

Paswan said that the government had initiated talks seven days after the August 10 protest. "After the protest on 10th August, the Govt has woken up on the 7th day and wants to have talks," he said.

He said that the students hoped all their demands would be accepted, failing which they would intensify the agitation. "We hope that all our demands are met; otherwise, our protest will get even stronger. Lakhs of students will come to CM residence gherao," Paswan said. He said the government had time until August 18 to accept all the students' demands. "The government has time until 18th August to accept all our demands. Then we will call off our protest, but if they do not accept the demands. We will further strengthen and sharpen our protest," he said.

Hope and Suspicion Over Government's Intentions

Speaking to ANI, student leader Piyush Kumar also said that the protest has entered its 24th day, while students had been observing a hunger strike for the past 13 days. "This is the 24th day of our protest, and our colleagues have been sitting on hunger strike for the past 13 days. We are hopeful; talks should indeed be held. Only talks can bring up a solution," Kumar said.

He said the outcome of the talks would indicate whether the government was serious about resolving the students' concerns or was attempting to weaken the agitation. "Now, it is worth watching how serious the Govt is regarding our demands - whether they actually want to find out a solution to the issues or they are conspiring to weaken the protest, given the reports of pressure or enticement to some of our colleagues that have come to light," he said.

Kumar said the reports had raised concerns among the protesters. "This makes it a little suspicious. If the talks are not successful today, CM residence gherao will go on as planned," he said.

He added that the students would continue their protest until all their demands were accepted. "The protest will continue until all our demands are met," Kumar said. (ANI)