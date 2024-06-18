Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lucknow news: Woman deboarded from Akasa Air flight for misbehaviour, bites security staffer's hand

    According to Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Akash Kulhari, the woman had been causing disturbances by picking fights with other passengers. The situation escalated when passengers complained to the crew, leading to her deboarding.

    A chaotic incident unfolded at Lucknow airport when a woman attacked a security officer and bit his hand after being deboarded from an Akasa Air flight bound for Mumbai. The woman had been removed from the aircraft due to her disruptive behavior towards the crew and fellow passengers.

    According to Lucknow Joint Police Commissioner Akash Kulhari, the woman had been causing disturbances by picking fights with other passengers. The situation escalated when passengers complained to the crew, leading to her deboarding.

    Refusing to leave, the woman attempted to re-enter the aircraft forcibly. When a security guard intervened, she bit his hand in a desperate bid to get back on the plane. The airline's female employees promptly called the police, who arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody.

    Reports indicate that the woman's mental condition appeared unstable, according to Commissioner Kulhari. A case has been registered under Section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for intentionally insulting or provoking behavior intended to breach the peace and public tranquility.

    Kulhari stated that a medical examination will determine whether the woman's mental instability contributed to her actions. 

