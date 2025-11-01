Lucknow has been designated a UNESCO 'Creative City of Gastronomy,' celebrating its rich Awadhi cuisine. PM Modi and UP Minister Jaiveer Singh hailed the global recognition, which places Lucknow on the map for its culinary heritage and culture.

UP Minister Celebrates Global Recognition

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Saturday congratulated the people of the state after Lucknow was officially included in UNESCO's 'Creative City of Gastronomy' list, calling it a proud moment that celebrates the city's rich cultural heritage and global recognition.

"Heartiest congratulations to all the people of Uttar Pradesh. Today, under the leadership of CM Yogi and PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh is establishing a new identity on the global stage, for which congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state," Singh told ANI.

Expressing gratitude to UNESCO, the minister added, "Lucknow has been included in UNESCO's 'Creative City of Gastronomy.' For this, thanks, gratitude, and appreciation to UNESCO, and congratulations to the people of the state."

Praising the capital city's cultural richness, Singh said, "Lucknow is renowned for its etiquette, culture, and innovation and has received such an honour. This has made all the people of the state proud."

PM Modi Hails Lucknow's Culinary Culture

Earlier today, PM Modi congratulated Lucknow after the city earned a special place on the global culinary map. UNESCO has named Lucknow a Creative City of Gastronomy, recognising its famous and diverse food heritage.

The Prime Minister took to his X account to express his happiness. He wrote, "Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness."

Details of the UNESCO Designation

The designation was announced by UNESCO on October 31, World Cities Day, as part of 58 additions this year to its Creative Cities Network (UCCN). With this, Lucknow also becomes the second Indian city to be added to UCCN's gastronomy category, after Hyderabad was named in 2019, as per the press release.

Union Minister Credits Visionary Leadership

Union Minister of Culture and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the news on X, "Lucknow has been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India's rich gastronomic traditions. This honour enhances Lucknow's global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture, and opens new avenues for tourism promotion, culture-led economic growth, heritage conservation, and international collaboration through the UNESCO Creative Cities Network."

He credited the recognition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, adding, "Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India's timeless traditions, culture, and values continue to attain unprecedented recognition and respect on the global stage."

Awadhi Cuisine and Creative Network

Announcing the designation, UNESCO paid tribute to Lucknow's historic Awadhi cuisine as well as its flair for culinary creativity. The city is renowned for many distinct dishes, including its succulent kebabs and distinctive take on biryani.

With this recognition, Lucknow becomes one of 408 cities across more than 100 countries that have been acknowledged for their contributions to creative industries such as crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music. This year, architecture has been introduced as a new creative field within the network, as per the press release.

