President Droupadi Murmu flew in the LCH Prachand helicopter in Jaisalmer to witness the Indian Air Force's Exercise Vayushakti-26. The exercise demonstrates the IAF's combat prowess and humanitarian capabilities with a range of aircraft.

President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie on the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, here on Friday. The Chief of AIr Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew alongside the Supreme Commander in the second LCH. The President is in Jaisalmer to witness the IAF's Exercise Vayu Shakti.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IAF's Exercise Vayushakti-26

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is demonstrating its prowess through Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran Air to Ground Range, Jaisalmer on 27 February 2026. As the first, fastest & fiercest responder, the Indian Air Force is highlighting its ability to rapidly punish the enemy, dominate operational environment from the outset and decisively influence the course of operations by transforming tactical actions into strategic outcomes.

The exercise showcases a glimpse of how IAF plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance & disaster management by providing rapid airlift and rescue & evacuation from conflict zones within the country as well as abroad.

Full spectrum operations by fighter, transport and helicopter platforms including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi- 30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) are going to be executed. The exercise will feature advanced weapon systems such as Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), carrying out day, dusk and night missions.

Showcasing Combat and Support Operations

During the exercise, advanced fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force, including Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL Tejas, and Mirage 2000, will carry out precision strikes using air-to-ground guided bombs and missiles, accurately targeting enemy bunkers, runways, and command centres. Additionally, Boeing Apache and Boeing Chinook helicopters will perform low-altitude rocket and gun firing drills, casualty evacuation operations, and transportation of equipment to difficult battlefield terrains.

Reaffirming National Security and Self-Reliance

Vayushakti-26 will also highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming IAF's primacy in airspace dominance, long-range precision targeting, multi-domain operations and its ability to deliver decisive effects with indigenous platforms guided by the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Guided by the core values "Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek", the exercise aims to reassure the nation by reaffirming the IAF's role as a key component of India's national security architecture. (ANI)