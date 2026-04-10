A fire broke out in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar market area late Thursday. CFO Ankush Mittal said the blaze, suspected to be from a short circuit, gutted 15-20 shops. Fire services successfully managed to save more than 175 other shops.

A fire broke out in a market area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a fire service official said late Thursday night.

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175 Shops Saved, Short Circuit Suspected

The fire broke out in Krishna Nagar near a mall. CFO Ankush Mittal told reporters that the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit.

"We received information about a fire breaking out at Krishna Nagar police station... There is information about a fire in 15-20 shops. We have managed to save more than 175 shops. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but at first glance, the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)