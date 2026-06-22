A devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow claimed 15 lives, prompting condolences from leaders like Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi. PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have announced compensation for the victims' families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow, calling the incident "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching". In a post shared on X, Shah said, "The accident caused by the fire in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." लखनऊ में आग लगने के कारण हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद और पीड़ादायक है। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर शोकाकुल परिवारों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2026

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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed several lives, including students. "The news of the deaths of a large number of people, including several students, due to a fire in a coaching center in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she said on X. The Congress MP further urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure proper medical treatment and compensation for victims and appealed to Congress workers to assist those affected. "I urge the state government to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured and compensation for the affected families. I appeal to Congress colleagues to help the victims as much as possible," Gandhi wrote. लखनऊ के एक कोचिंग सेंटर में आग लगने की वजह से कई छात्रों समेत बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करती हूं। राज्य सरकार… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 22, 2026

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the incident, saying, "We have received the extremely heartbreaking news of a devastating fire at a coaching center in Lucknow. The untimely death of several innocent people in this heart-wrenching tragedy is profoundly painful. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God that He grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to bear this immense sorrow." लखनऊ में एक कोचिंग सेंटर में भीषण अग्निकांड की अत्यंत दुखद खबर प्राप्त हुई। इस हृदयविदारक हादसे में कई मासूम लोगों की असमय मृत्यु बेहद पीड़ादायक है। शोकसंतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वे दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें और परिजनों को… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 22, 2026

AAP Leader Alleges Negligence

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging repeated fire-related deaths across cities. "From Lucknow to Delhi, people are dying in fire accidents. The Modi-Yogi double-engine government is busy running bulldozers and indulging in empty rhetoric," Singh said. He added, "In the Lucknow fire incident, 14 people lost their lives--I know the media will cover it for a couple of days, then everyone will forget, but for those whose children have died, the burden of grief will remain forever. May the Lord grant peace to the souls of the departed. May He give their families the strength to endure this immense suffering." Singh demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible. "A high-level investigation into the matter should be conducted, and action should be taken against the guilty," he added. लखनऊ से लेकर दिल्ली तक लोग अग्निकांड में मारे जा रहे हैं। डबल इंजन की मोदी योगी सरकार बुलडोज़र चलाने और बड़बोलेपन में व्यस्त है। लखनऊ अग्निकांड में 14 लोगों की जान चली गई मुझे मालूम है दो चार दिन मीडिया की ख़बरें बनेगी फिर सब भूल जाएंगे लेकिन जिनके बच्चे मारे गए हैं उनके ऊपर… pic.twitter.com/fnQcTOurT6 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 22, 2026

Death Toll Rises to 15

Meanwhile, medical officials confirmed that the death toll in the incident has risen to 15, with most deaths attributed to suffocation. Prem Raj Singh, Medical Superintendent of King George's Medical University (KGMU), said, "Fifteen people were already dead when they were brought to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem. Seven to eight other people were also brought in. Two of them sustained minor injuries. One young man appears to have suffered a spinal injury; our doctors are currently treating him." "Another young woman has an injury to her leg, and she is being examined as well. Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation," he added.

PM and CM Announce Compensation

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the tragedy and announced ex-gratia assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), stating that Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site and directed senior officials, including the DGP and Home Department officials, to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report. He assured strict action against those found responsible after the inquiry. Announcing the financial assistance, CM Yogi on X wrote, "I have directed the concerned officials to provide immediate financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives untimely in this accident, and ₹50,000 each to those seriously injured." (ANI)