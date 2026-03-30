Western Command chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar will retire on March 31 after a distinguished four-decade career. An alumnus of NDA and IMA, he held key appointments like Director General of Military Operations and was awarded the PVSM, UYSM, and AVSM.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, will superannuate from the Indian Army on March 31, bringing to a close an illustrious military career spanning over four decades.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An Illustrious Career

Commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Rajput Regiment in June 1986, Lt Gen Katiyar has served across diverse and challenging operational environments, including the Siachen Glacier, the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control. Before taking over as Western Command chief on July 1, 2023, he held several key appointments, including Director General of Military Operations at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) and Commander of the elite 1 Corps. He also served as Colonel of the Rajput Regiment from February 2022 to December 2025.

An alumnus of Sainik School Ghorakhal, the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Katiyar is also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, and a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College, United States.

Over the course of his career, he held multiple command, staff and instructional roles, including command of infantry units in Uri and Taksing, an Infantry Brigade along the western borders, and a Reserve Mountain Division along the northern borders. In recognition of his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2025), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (2025), and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2021).

Farewell Address

In his farewell address, Lt Gen Katiyar described it as an honour to serve the Indian Army and lead the Western Command, one of its most prestigious formations. "It has been an honour to serve the Indian Army and be at the helm of Western Command. Our formations performed exceedingly well during operations, and we continue to remain prepared for any contingency." He highlighted efforts towards enhancing operational capabilities, including the fabrication of armed drones, and improving facilities for personnel, families and veterans. "Our focus has been on improving habitat, schools, colleges and hospitals for our personnel and their families. Western Command has also received strong support from civil administration and local populations."

Lt Gen Katiyar also expressed gratitude to soldiers, paramilitary forces, civil administration and media for their continued support. "As I bid adieu to the Army, I thank all soldiers, BSF, CAPFs, civil administration, local population and media for their unwavering support." (ANI)