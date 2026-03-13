RJD MPs Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav criticised the Centre for denying reports of LPG shortages. The issue sparked protests by the Congress party in Delhi and led to repeated adjournments of the Lok Sabha amid Opposition uproar.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticised the Centre over its response to reports of LPG shortages, saying the government should acknowledge the problem instead of denying it. His remarks came amid a growing political row over the availability and pricing of cooking gas across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "Denial is not a good instrument. PM Modi should take everyone along and accept that there is a problem."

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav also raised concerns about the reported shortage, claiming that the situation on the ground contradicts the government's assurances. "We can see long queues of people outside the gas agencies. Rather than accepting the problem, they are putting all the blame on the opposition," Yadav said.

Congress Stages Protest in Delhi

The remarks from RJD leaders come amid protests by opposition parties over the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders. Earlier on Friday, workers of the Indian National Congress staged a demonstration outside the party's headquarters in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

During the protest, Congress workers set up a makeshift chulha and prepared tea to symbolically highlight the difficulties faced by households due to the reported shortage of cooking gas.

The protesters accused the central government of failing to ensure adequate LPG supply and misleading the public about the situation. Police later intervened and detained several workers participating in the demonstration.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Uproar

Meanwhile, Proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid continued uproar by Opposition MPs over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders across the country. The disruption came after the House had earlier been adjourned during Question Hour when Opposition members raised the issue and demanded a discussion on the reported supply crisis.

BJP MP Sandhya Ray, who was presiding over the proceedings, repeatedly urged protesting members to return to their seats and allow the House to function. Despite appeals from the Chair, the uproar continued with Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the issue of LPG supply.

As the situation remained disorderly, Ray adjourned the proceedings for the second time on Friday, suspending the sitting until 2 pm. (ANI)