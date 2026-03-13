Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced a 25-day waiting period for domestic LPG cylinders amidst a state shortage. Commercial establishments will get 20% of their supply, and industrial gas supply is suspended until the situation improves.

Amid concerns over reported LPG shortage in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that new domestic gas cylinders will be delivered after a waiting period of 25 days following online booking.

Goa Implements Measures to Tackle LPG Shortage

Speaking after chairing a high-level meeting to review the situation, Sawant said the state government has assessed the availability and distribution of gas supplies and will follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to manage the current shortage. "I chaired a high-level meeting on gas shortage and took stock of the situation. In Goa, a new domestic cylinder will be delivered 25 days after online booking," the Chief Minister said.

He added that commercial establishments will receive only a limited portion of their usual supply for the time being. "For now, the commercial users will get only 20 per cent of their requirement, as per the guidelines of the Government of India," Sawant stated.

The Chief Minister further informed that the supply of gas to industries will remain suspended until the situation improves. "Industrial gas supply will remain shut for now. Piped Natural Gas users should stick to using the PNG connection," he said.

To closely monitor the distribution process, the state government has assigned officials to oversee gas agencies across different regions. According to Sawant, a Taluka Nodal Officer from the Directorate of Civil Supplies will monitor each gas agency and submit daily reports on the supply situation.

The Chief Minister appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid panic buying. "I have urged the citizens not to create a panic situation in the state. We will follow the guidelines of the Union Petroleum Ministry. I hope the problem will be resolved soon," he added.

Opposition Protests in Parliament

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with other opposition MPs, staged a protest at Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises over the shortage of LPG cylinders across the country on Thursday. The protesters reportedly shouted "LPG, LPG" to highlight the crisis.

Additionally, some opposition MPs raised concerns regarding Indian nationals stranded in Middle Eastern countries, chanting the slogan, "Qatar main Khade Hindustan, Modi Ghume Cheen Japan."

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "Just by saying there's no scarcity, how will it be just not scarcity?... Union Minister Mr Puri is trying to portray that nothing is wrong here... We have to acknowledge there is a crisis. Then we have to find out ways to address the crisis... That is what Rahul Gandhi attempted to do in parliament yesterday, but he was stopped from not allowing him to complete. Let us acknowledge and let us find out ways, but this government is turning its back on the realities"

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Modi government is "clearly afraid" of a discussion in both Houses of the Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impact on India. "The Opposition is demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia and its impacts on India. But the Modi Govt is adamantly refusing to allow such a debate. It is clearly afraid. Its foreign policy already stands brutally exposed," the Congress MP said on social media.

Centre Addresses Supply Concerns

The Opposition has been pushing for a discussion on West Asia in Parliament. Led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders also staged their protests in the Parliament premises over the LPG issue. However, the centre in the parliament said that domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers.

The government said that for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. Additionally, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, informed the Lok Sabha and said that India's crude supply remains secure despite the fact that 45 per cent of imports previously transited the affected route. He noted that "Non-Hormuz sourcing has risen to approximately 70 per cent of crude imports, up from 55 per cent before the conflict began".

The Minister attributed this stability to structural diversification, noting that India now sources crude from 40 countries compared to 27 in 2006-07. He assured the House that "There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil is fully assured," with refineries operating at high capacity utilisation, sometimes "exceeding 100 per cent." (ANI)