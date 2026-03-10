Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged the Centre to ensure LPG supply amid the West Asia crisis, criticising its pro-Israel stance. CM Siddaramaiah also wrote to the Union Minister over the severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru.

Amid shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday called on the central government to take preemptive steps and provide clarity on how supply will be maintained. He also criticised the central government's stand on the Iran conflict, alleging that India had openly sided with Israel and the United States.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ministers Criticise Centre's Stand

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, Rao said, "The government should clearly tell how they will restart the required supply and how people and businesses will survive till then... This war in Iran is having great consequences for us also. We need a lot of clarity and preemptive measures to ensure that the supply of LPG and natural gas is not hampered."

"The central government, the Modi government, have been pro-Israel and America in this war against Iran. They have taken their side literally. For the first time, India has become a country which is sitting on one camp... We should reach out to them and ensure that they help us in this hour of crisis because we are in this crisis because of them... India's weightage in the world's political scenario is also questionable," he said.

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad said the central government must provide solutions to ensure LPG supply amid reports of a shortage of commercial cylinders. "The government of India said that we have stocks for at least 12 to 16 weeks. We know there is an international issue... As a country, they have to provide solutions for this. I don't know what plans the government of India has," he told reporters.

CM Seeks Union Intervention

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had urgently requested Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, via a letter to intervene in the severe commercial LPG shortage in Bengaluru. He claimed that disruption in supply following a central directive is forcing restaurants, hotels, and catering services to the brink of temporary closure.

Highlighting that a revised order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which he said prioritises domestic LPG, has caused an unintended supply crisis for commercial users.

Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Crisis

This comes amid concerns over energy supplies amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)