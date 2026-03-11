CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar slammed PM Modi's upcoming visits to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, predicting 'empty promises.' Kumar also raised concerns over an LPG shortage, while a JD(U) MP refuted the claim, stating the government is vigilant.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, saying the Prime Minister will deliver "long speeches and empty promises" during his visit.

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament, P Sandosh said, "It is his duty to visit states like Keralam and Tamil Nadu. What is big in this? He will deliver a long speech and make empty promises. Nothing will happen. " PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala today, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum. In Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects costing about Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli.

CPI MP Raises LPG Shortage Issue in Parliament

When asked about the reported shortage of LPG cylinders across the country, P Sandosh said that he had submitted a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the issue. "They (PM Modi and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri) could have discussed the Epstein files, too, since Hardeep Puri's name is in those files. I have given a notice under 267 to discuss this issue of LPG. I don't know whether the government will allow it or not," he said. Earlier today, he moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Giving the notice, the MP flagged the longer waiting period and price hike for LPG cylinders, saying that the shortage had created "immense hardship" for the citizens. He said that the Upper House of the Parliament should be informed about the "actual status of LPG reserves, the steps taken to ensure uninterrupted supply, and the contingency measures being adopted to protect consumers from shortages and price shocks."

JD(U) MP Refutes Shortage Claims

Meanwhile, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha maintained that there was no shortage of LPG and PM Modi has reviewed the situation. "Everything is under control in India. Prime Minister Modi has reviewed this, and the government has clearly stated that there is no shortage. Any attempt to spread rumours and spoil the atmosphere should be avoided. The government has clearly said that there is no shortage at present, but hoarding should not be done. The government is vigilant about these things," Jha said.

Government Action Amid Global Energy Disruption

Global energy supply disruptions were triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.

The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills. (ANI)