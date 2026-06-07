AAP MP Sanjay Singh hit out at the Centre over the LPG price hike, questioning comparisons with the US and Canada due to India's low per capita income. RLD's Malook Nagar defended the government, stating inflation in India is lower than globally.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday raised doubts over comparing LPG prices in India with the US and Canada, highlighting the disparity in per capita income in other countries. Speaking to reporters about the recent LPG price hike, Singh said, "First, the price of commercial cylinders was raised... now, the price of domestic cylinders has been increased too. India is being compared to America and Canada in terms of gas prices. But what is the per capita income in the US? What is it in Canada? And in India? In terms of per capita income, we rank 142nd. Raising gas prices is tantamount to placing yet another burden on the people of this country."

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'Govt focused on Hindu-Muslim matters'

He further alleged that the government is unable to curb inflation because of a focus on Hindu-Muslim issues. "They are unable to control inflation because their minds are occupied with Hindu-Muslim matters...exam papers are being leaked across the country, and five students have already lost their lives."

He added that "Whether inflation rises or people are distressed by paper leaks, the government always has a justification. It is even more unfortunate that the government refuses to acknowledge the existence of inflation, or the fact that the rupee has been continuously falling."

RLD defends govt on price hike

Meanwhile, RLD leader Malook Nagar stated the government, saying, "PM Modi always cares about the people. There is inflation in petroleum at around 7% in India, but globally, inflation ranges from 12.5% to 90%. PM Modi is extremely considerate towards the people of India and takes every consequence into account."

He added, "The problems and suffering in India are much lower compared to other nations. We and PM Modi are working to ensure that no further price increases are implemented."

Ministry justifies price increase

Domestic LPG prices have been increased by Rs 29 per cylinder from Sunday amid the rise in cost due to the West Asia crisis.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday that the Indian household continues to buy cooking gas much cheaper than the household in any neighbouring country, and far below the price paid in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada.