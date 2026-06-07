Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi defended the LPG price hike, attributing it to global factors. He credited PM Modi's leadership for the rise being less in India. He also slammed the INDIA bloc for infighting ahead of their meeting.

BJP Defends LPG Price Hike

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday defended the recent LPG cylinder price hike, while stressing that the step was taken due to the ongoing global phenomenon and West Asia crisis, adding that the rise in prices is less in India as compared to other countries.

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Speaking to ANI, Saraogi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, adding that due to his global outreach and India's foreign policy, the rates of gas have increased less in India than other countries. "It is a global phenomenon; it is rising across the entire world. It is not just happening in India; this is a global situation. However, the rate of increase in India is much lower compared to other countries. This is due to the Prime Minister's outreach and our global policy; the rise is far more moderate here than elsewhere, given the global context," said Saraogi.

The remarks came after domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder, with the revised rates coming into effect from Sunday. Following the latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 942 from Rs 913. The latest hike follows an earlier increase of Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7, which came amid disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

Saraogi on INDIA Bloc

Commenting on the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting set to take place on June 8, Saraogi alleged that the alliance lacked internal coordination and also highlighted the "chaos" within all the parties. "There is infighting and confusion within their camp. They do not have coordination among themselves. The NDA is united. Their internal contradictions and disputes are for them to address," he told ANI.

The INDIA bloc meeting set to take place on June 8 comes in the aftermath of Mamata Banerjee's crushing defeat in West Bengal assembly elections, where the TMC was reduced to 80 seats, whereas the BJP achieved a landslide majority, winning 208 out of 294 constituencies. (ANI)