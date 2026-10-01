From Oct 1, consumers without Aadhaar e-KYC cannot book 14.2-kg domestic LPG refills at fixed prices. Biometric authentication is now mandatory for subsidies, with alternatives being 5-kg FTL or 10-kg composite cylinders at market rates.

Aadhaar Authentication Now Mandatory for Subsidised LPG

Consumers who have not completed Aadhaar e-KYC will not be able to book 14.2-kg domestic LPG refills at the fixed price from October 1, with such consumers instead having the option to buy or refill 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) or 10-kg composite fibre cylinders, according to information received from sources.

The new requirement takes effect from Thursday, with Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) now mandatory for domestic LPG consumers seeking refills at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy. Consumers who have completed the authentication will continue to receive domestic LPG refills as before, while those who have not completed the process will not be able to book the 14.2-kg refill at the fixed price.

Commercial LPG Prices Increased

The implementation of the Aadhaar requirement comes alongside a revision in LPG prices from October 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810 in Delhi, while the 5-kg FTL cylinder has become Rs 15.50 costlier at Rs 779.50. There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

How to Complete Aadhaar Authentication

As of September 19, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent of the total, had completed the authentication, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Consumers who have already completed the process do not need to take any further action.

The authentication can be completed during LPG delivery, at the distributor's showroom or through the mobile applications of the three public sector oil marketing companies. Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE app, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY.

Alternatives for Unauthenticated Consumers

The ministry had said consumers unwilling or unable to complete the authentication could continue to receive LPG, but would have to register their choice through OMC digital channels. Such consumers would receive LPG at the applicable market price in 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders, subject to local availability.

Government Aims to Prevent Diversion, Ensure Genuine Subsidies

The government has said the authentication process is aimed at ensuring that subsidised LPG reaches genuine and eligible households, while preventing diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial and industrial use and removing duplicate or ineligible connections.

The ministry had said the implicit subsidy on a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was around Rs 210 in September, compared with Rs 721 in June, while the government is providing OMC compensation of Rs 30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27. (ANI)