LPG consumers across India will have several important rules to keep in mind from December 1, 2026. The changes and existing regulations will affect domestic and commercial LPG users, including customers of Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas.

LPG consumers across India should prepare for several important developments from December 1, 2026, as new rules and existing regulations concerning domestic and commercial cooking gas cylinders come into focus. The changes and requirements will affect customers of major oil marketing companies, including Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas. From possible price revisions and Aadhaar biometric authentication to refill booking restrictions and LPG-PNG connections, here are 10 important rules consumers should know.

1. Commercial LPG cylinder price revision: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to review commercial LPG cylinder prices on December 1. These revisions generally depend on international fuel prices, crude oil trends and currency movements. Any increase or decrease will directly affect hotels, restaurants, catering businesses and other commercial establishments using LPG.

2. Domestic LPG cylinder prices: Domestic LPG prices may also come under review. However, a price increase is not automatic, and consumers should wait for the official announcement from oil marketing companies before assuming that household cooking gas will become more expensive.

3. Mandatory Aadhaar biometric e-KYC: Domestic LPG consumers must complete Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to remain eligible for subsidised LPG refills. The process is intended to verify beneficiaries and prevent duplicate or ineligible connections.

4. Subsidy eligibility: Consumers who have not completed the required authentication may face difficulties accessing subsidised refills until their verification is completed. Customers should check their subsidy status with their respective LPG distributors.

5. No repeated e-KYC for verified consumers: Those who have already completed biometric Aadhaar authentication do not need to undergo the process again. Consumers can check their authentication status before visiting a distributor or attempting another verification.

Also Read: India Oil Marketing Companies Return to Profitability in Q2 of FY27

6. LPG and PNG connection restrictions: Households with access to piped natural gas (PNG) may be required to surrender their domestic LPG connections under the applicable restrictions. The reported guidelines also prohibit maintaining both LPG and PNG connections at the same household address. Consumers affected by the requirement should contact their gas provider for clarification.

7. Minimum 25-day refill booking gap: The minimum waiting period between domestic LPG cylinder bookings remains 25 days for both rural and urban consumers. This restriction is intended to prevent unnecessary bookings and discourage the diversion of subsidised cylinders.

8. Fresh LPG connections: Reports suggest that fresh 14.2 kg domestic LPG connections are unavailable in several states. Consumers planning to apply for a new connection should check with authorised distributors for the latest availability and applicable conditions.

9. OTP-based cylinder delivery: Consumers should keep their registered mobile numbers active because OTP-based authentication is required for delivery verification. Customers may need to share the delivery authentication code with the authorised delivery personnel before receiving their cylinders.

10. Smaller LPG cylinders without subsidy: Consumers who do not complete biometric authentication or do not qualify for subsidies may explore unsubsidised smaller LPG cylinders, including 5 kg and 10 kg options, subject to availability and applicable regulations.

With these requirements and possible price revisions, LPG users should check official announcements from Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas before December 1. Completing pending verification, checking booking eligibility and keeping registered mobile numbers updated can help avoid last-minute difficulties.

Also Read: LPG Price Today: Rs 625 Discount On Gas Cylinder! Who Gets This Big Relief And How?