LPG prices remain unchanged across India on Monday, Nov 16, 2026, but a section of consumers is getting significant relief on domestic cooking gas cylinders. Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) are receiving 14.2 kg LPG cylinder at a substantially lower effective price, with total government support of Rs 625.24 per cylinder.

LPG prices remain unchanged across India on Monday, November 16, 2026, but a section of consumers is getting significant relief on domestic cooking gas cylinders. Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) are receiving a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder at a substantially lower effective price, with total government support amounting to Rs 625.24 per cylinder.

According to a report by Indian Oil, the actual cost of producing a domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 1,267.24. However, eligible Ujjwala beneficiaries in Delhi can get the cylinder for an effective price of Rs 642. This includes a subsidy of Rs 300 provided by the government, while the remaining Rs 325.24 of the cost is also borne by the government. This brings considerable relief to households covered under the scheme. Hindustan+1

e-KYC mandatory for Ujjwala beneficiaries

The government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries to continue receiving the scheme's benefits. Consumers who have not completed the verification process may face difficulties accessing the subsidy. They can complete e-KYC through their respective LPG company's mobile application or by visiting their nearest gas agency.

Domestic and Commercial LPG Prices Today – November 16, 2026

City Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) Commercial LPG (19 kg) Delhi Rs 942.00 Rs 2,820.00 Mumbai Rs 941.50 Rs 2,775.00 Kolkata Rs 968.00 Rs 2,971.00 Chennai Rs 957.50 Rs 2,994.50 Bengaluru Rs 944.50 Rs 2,909.00 Hyderabad Rs 994.00 Rs 3,081.00

Note: Prices are in rupees and may vary slightly depending on the latest oil marketing company updates.

Consumers should check the latest rates with their respective LPG distributors before booking a refill.