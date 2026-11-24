SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal describes the BJP-SAD alliance as an emotional bond. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed they will jointly contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with a focus on drug-free security and law enforcement.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Defines SAD BJP Alliance as an Emotional Bond

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday described the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an emotional bond, saying the relationship was inseparable and rooted in the interests of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community. Speaking at the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi, Badal said the alliance went beyond electoral politics and had a long history of working together in Punjab.

"This is not just a political alliance. There is an emotional bond. As my late father used to say, Akali Dal-BJP is an inseparable, deeply bonded relationship," Badal said. He further said the alliance was formed in the interest of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community, and credited the partnership with contributing to peace and brotherhood in the state. "This is an alliance for the interest of Punjab, for the interest of the country and for the interest of the Sikh community. You must have seen how long this alliance lasted and how many governments were formed; Punjab is progressing. There has been peace in Punjab. There has been brotherhood in Punjab," he said.

Emphasising the historical role of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Badal said the party had made significant contributions to India's freedom struggle and continued to raise issues concerning different sections of society after independence. "Shiromani Akali Dal is not a new party. It is the second oldest party in the history of India. The leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal and the workers made the biggest contribution to the independence of the country. Even after independence, be it the issue of the poor, be it the issue of Punjab, be it the issue of labourers, be it the issue of the nation, Shiromani Akali Dal struggled," he said.

The Akali Dal will lead the alliance with the BJP playing support which pitches Badal as the CM candidate for the alliance. "Naturally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will play the role of the elder brother. The Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest together. Both parties will jointly contest all 117 seats, while the Akali Dal will be in the role of the elder brother," said Home Minister Amit Shah. "The elder brother becomes the Chief Minister. Whoever is the elder brother becomes the Chief Minister. The biggest hallmark of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is that wherever there is an NDA government, law and order has remained sound. Both of our parties have discussed several issues concerning Punjab, and we have a consensus on them. Our topmost priority will be a drug-free Punjab, fixing law and order to provide security in this border state, and eliminating these gangs. This is our topmost priority, and it will be the foremost issue in the manifestos of both parties," Amit Shah added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.