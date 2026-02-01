Effective February 1, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 49. This hike affects businesses like hotels and restaurants, raising their operational costs. The price revision occurred just ahead of the Union Budget 2026.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, commercial LPG users got an unwelcome surprise. Oil marketing companies raised the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders by Rs 49, effective February 1. This affects hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and other businesses, while domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged at rates set in April 2025.

New Prices in Major Cities

According to Indian Oil, the revised 19 kg commercial cylinder prices are:

Delhi: Rs 1,740.50 (up Rs 49)

Mumbai: Rs 1,692 (up Rs 49.50)

Kolkata: Rs 1,844.50 (up Rs 49.50)

Chennai: Rs 1,899.50 (up Rs 50)

Businesses using commercial LPG will feel the pinch immediately, while domestic users can continue with their existing rates.

Monthly Price Changes Over Time

LPG prices are reviewed on the first day of every month. January 2026 saw a Rs 111 hike for commercial cylinders. Last year, prices had both risen and fallen, with Delhi’s 19 kg cylinder ranging from Rs 1,580.50 to Rs 1,803 over the past 12 months.

ATF Prices Come Down

Not all fuel prices went up. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) saw a drop from February 1, 2026.

Delhi: $778.85 (Rs 91,393.39) per kiloliter

Mumbai: $778.56 (Rs 85,474.63)

Kolkata: $817.19 (Rs 94,445.62)

Chennai: $774.26 (Rs 94,781.99)

This reduction could ease costs for airlines even as LPG prices rise for commercial users.

What This Means for Consumers and Businesses

While domestic households can breathe easy for now, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments will face higher costs. The price hike comes at a time when businesses are already watching closely for Budget announcements that could impact taxes, subsidies, and operating costs.