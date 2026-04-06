Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi over the LPG price hike, comparing the Centre's crisis handling to the COVID-19 pandemic. He alleged the government's 'zero policy' has burdened the poor and made cooking gas unaffordable for migrant workers.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over LPG Crisis

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising LPG prices, alleging that the Centre's handling of the crisis has pushed poor and migrant workers into distress. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Modi ji had said - We will handle the LPG Gas Crisis just like COVID. And indeed, that's exactly what they did. Just like with COVID - zero policy, grand announcements, and the burden on the poor. For migrant workers earning a daily wage of ₹500-800, cooking gas has become completely out of reach."

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He further highlighted the impact on labourers and industries, stating, "The laborer returning home at night doesn't even have money to light the stove. The result - abandon the city, flee to the village. Those workers who are the backbone of textile mills and factories - today, they themselves are breaking." मोदी जी ने कहा था - LPG Gas Crisis को COVID की तरह हैंडल करेंगे। और सच में वही किया। बिल्कुल COVID के जैसे ही - नीति शून्य, घोषणा बड़ी, और बोझ गरीबों पर। ₹500-800 की दिहाड़ी कमाने वाले प्रवासी मज़दूरों के लिए रसोई गैस पहुंच से बाहर हो गई है। रात को घर लौटते मज़दूर के पास… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2026

Gandhi also linked the issue to broader economic concerns, alleging policy failures by the government. "The textile sector was already in the ICU. Manufacturing is gasping for breath. And where did this crisis come from? From that blunder at the diplomatic table, which the government still refuses to acknowledge. When arrogance becomes policy - the economy crumbles, workers migrate, industries are ruined, and the country is pushed back by decades. There's just one question - in every crisis, why does the poor man die first? Don't stay silent. This isn't just the poor's question, it's ours too," he said, questioning why the poor are the worst affected in every crisis.

Puducherry Rally and Poll Promises

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Puducherry, Gandhi alleged that the current government in the Union Territory is "imposed from Delhi" and does not represent the will of the people. He also accused the BJP of failing to grant full statehood and fostering corruption. The Congress leader announced a series of welfare measures, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for unemployed youth, creation of 30,000 jobs, free bus travel for women, relaxation in government job age limits, and Rs 20 lakh health insurance for families.

Puducherry Election Schedule

Polling in Puducherry is scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, as per the Election Commission of India. The current Assembly term is set to end on June 15. (ANI)