Russian woman Julie travelled with her family to a Bihar village to reunite with former coworker Rahul Yadav. Despite his humble background and thatched-roof home, she chose to stay with him. Both families have agreed to their marriage, which is planned for November 2026.

In what is known as a modern-day fairy tale bridging two completely different worlds, a Russian girl travelled all the way from her home to Bihar to be with the man he loves, Rahul Yadav.

Russian girl’s family arrived in Rajapur village in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district to meet her future husband, whom she met while working in Russia. Despite Rahul’s humble family background and limited financial means, the girl, identified as Julie, has reportedly expressed her willingness to live with him in his modest home.

Julie and her family arrived in Bihar in order to discuss the possibility of their marriage with Rahul Yadav’s family, and both families have reportedly agreed to the union, with the couple’s wedding expected to take place in November 2026.

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Why Russian Girl Decides to Stay with Her Bihari Beau?

Cross-border love and cultural unions always capture the public imagination, but Julie and Rahul’s story has struck a particularly deep chord. The romance between the two blossomed when Rahul was working in Russia before he decided to return to India in order to be with his family.

However, for Julie, the distance between them became difficult for her, and the two reportedly spent six months apart from Rahul before travelling to Bhagalpur with her family to reunite with him. This time, Julie did not travel to Rahul’s hometown alone, but she took her family along, signalling their support for the relationship.

What makes this relationship extraordinary is that Julie decided to leave behind her comfortable life in Russia and embrace a completely new reality in a rural Bihar village. Upon learning that Rahul and his family live in a roof-thatched home, the Russian girl did not bat an eye.

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Julie and his family travelled to Bihar, and she walked up to his house with a red rose in hand, a simple yet powerful gesture of her commitment that left everyone present deeply emotional.

When Julie finally reunited with Rahul, the months of separation melted away. Surrounded by locals who had gathered in curiosity and warmth, the couple shared a heartfelt moment, proving that love knows no barriers of language, geography, or lifestyle.

Both Families to Move Ahead with Wedding

Julie and her family’s arrival in Bihar marks a joyful new chapter as both households officially greenlit the union. Despite cultural differences between Julie and Rahul, the couple is ready to overcome all hurdles, with both families agreeing to host a traditional ceremony in November 2026.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the couple’s families have agreed to their marriage. However, the exact date and venue for the ceremony have not been announced yet by both families, leaving well-wishers and residents eagerly anticipating the formal announcement of the celebrations.

The locals of Rajapur, where Rahul Yadav and his family reside, have reportedly been drawn to the couple’s unusual love story, with residents from neighbouring villages visiting to see Julie and learn more about her decision to marry Rahul despite their financial and cultural differences.

As preparations for the much–anticipated wedding between the two quietly get underway in Rajapur, this transcontinental love story continues to capture headlines, reminding everyone that when genuine affection is involved, no distance is too far and no background is too humble.

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