BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan filed her nomination for Mylapore, confident that the 'Lotus will bloom'. Union Minister Piyush Goyal attacked the DMK for corruption and endorsed Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the future CM of Tamil Nadu.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Mylapore Assembly constituency, Tamilisai Soundararajan, filed her nomination for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

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Speaking after filing her nomination, Soundararajan expressed confidence in the party's prospects, using a symbolic remark to underscore her optimism. "The nature itself has indicated - there is no Sun, and Lotus will bloom in water-filled ponds," she told ANI.

Piyush Goyal Slams DMK Government

Union Minister Goyal, who accompanied her, launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin. He alleged that the state administration is marked by "corruption and dynastic politics" and lacks a concrete development agenda for Chennai and Mylapore. "The Lotus will blossom. The anti-Tamil Nadu Stalin government, which is full of corruption and dynastic politics, has no program for Chennai and the people of Mylapore. When there were floods, the state govt failed. The drug menace is eating into our children's future. This state today is saying that enough is enough. They want the rule of good governance of Amma. I am confident that the people of Mylapore will vote for Tamilisai...It is time for change and good governance," he told reporters.

Goyal Accuses Stalin of Spreading 'False Narratives'

Escalating his criticism, Goyal accused the Chief Minister of spreading "false narratives" out of fear of electoral defeat. "Sadly, the CM of Tamil Nadu is seeing defeat before his eyes. Therefore, every day he starts a false narrative...First, he started a false narrative of a supposed roadshow of the PM. I challenge Stalin to show me EC's approval and the party's application for police permission. This shows he is a failed leader and has no chance to win. I challenge Stalin to show where it is written in the National Education Policy that Hindi is compulsory. Nowhere is it written...Tamil is our pride. We want to make sure the future generations are learning the Tamil language and respecting our traditions and values. I can challenge anyone that false promises of Stalin will not make Udhayanidhi the CM. Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be the future CM of Tamil Nadu," Goyal added.

Tamil Nadu Electoral Contest

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)