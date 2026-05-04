BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla expressed confidence that the 'lotus will bloom' in West Bengal and projected NDA wins in Assam and southern states, as vote counting for the 2026 Assembly elections is underway across five states.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday expressed confidence over the party's electoral prospects in West Bengal, stating that "lotus will bloom there too," while also projecting a broader NDA performance across other regions.

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Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Everyone's eyes are on West Bengal today. I can say that the clouds will clear, the sun will rise, and the lotus will bloom there too." He further linked the party's performance in West Bengal to what he described as dissatisfaction with the current state government. He added, "The way Mamata Banerjee has run a government of misrule for fifteen years, the people of West Bengal were determined to oust this government..."

NDA's Prospects in Other States

Extending his remarks to other states, Poonawalla also expressed confidence that the BJP and NDA would perform strongly in Assam and southern states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, claiming the alliance would secure substantial mandates there as well. "The way the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked in Assam, we're going to score a hat-trick there. The government will be formed for the third time. Be it Kerala, Tamil Nadu, or Puducherry, you'll see the NDA forming a government with a landslide majority there too," he further said.

Vote Counting Begins for 2026 Assembly Polls

The counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, is underway. The process has already commenced with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, which will be followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.

State-wise Scenarios

Exit polls for West Bengal have projected a tight contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While some projections, including Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, have given an edge to the BJP, others suggest a closer fight with TMC retaining a significant share of seats. Smaller parties are also expected to play a limited role in the outcome.

In Tamil Nadu, the political narrative appears relatively predictable, though equally intense. The ruling DMK-led alliance is widely expected to retain power, supported by strong voter turnout and favourable exit polls.

Meanwhile, in Assam, where the BJP is the incumbent, the party is banking on its governance record to secure another term. The state witnessed high voter turnout, with women outnumbering men at polling booths--a trend that could play a crucial role in the final outcome. The BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma government has framed the election as a mandate for stability and cultural identity, while the Congress has focused on issues of governance and alleged corruption.

Keralam presents a different kind of contest, where the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking an unprecedented consecutive term. Historically known for alternating governments, Keralam's electorate has shown signs of shifting patterns.

In Puducherry, though smaller, the contest remains significant. The BJP-led NDA is looking to consolidate its position, while the Congress-DMK alliance aims to regain ground. With one of the highest voter turnout percentages in the country, the electorate has sent a strong signal of engagement.

At the same time, the BJP has projected an air of inevitability about its performance. Union Minister Sanjay Seth remarked, "The lotus is blooming across the country, and it is spreading even faster," capturing the party's optimism ahead of the results. (ANI)