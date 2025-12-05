The Inaugural Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) Ex-Servicemen Job Fair was held in Jammu, with 55 companies offering around 600 jobs to connect veterans with second careers. The initiative will also benefit the first batch of Agniveers.

To connect trained and disciplined Directorate General Resttlement (DGR) Ex-Servicemen with quality employment opportunities, the Inaugural Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) Ex-Servicemen Job Fair was held on Friday, at Tiger Division in Jammu. The initiative was taken to facilitate meaningful second careers for veterans of the Armed Forces. According to the official press release, the event drew an impressive response from both the corporate sector and the veteran community.

Aiding Second Careers for Veterans

Brig Pankaj Chib, Director Sainik Welfare Department & Secretary Rajya Sainik Board said, "It is DGR's 65th job fair. It is good to see that approximately 55 companies have participated. And there may be at atleast 500-600 job offers. So, it is a good initiative and will help ex-servicemen earn after service."

Regarding the Agniveer's first batch, he said, "As you know, it is the first batch of Agniveer that will start attending from next year, and these job fairs will actually help them. Even many big companies have claimed that they will help them with the jobs, so these job fairs will actually help them. "

He said that this initiative comes under the broad terminology of welfare. He added, "From the day anyone joins the army and even dies during the service, we take care of them, and it's not just simple taking care but actually welfare in a broad sense, which includes resettlement and rehabilitation, and I have been handling this responsibility for the last 10 days. In this, our efforts are to provide them with jobs and encourage them towards entrepreneurship. Even the government is working towards this direction."

Corporate Participation and Opportunities

Ex-servicemen and prospective retirees of the Armed Forces participated in the fair. According to the press release, "Around 50 renowned corporate entities from diverse domains such as manufacturing, infrastructure, information technology, logistics, security, and services established recruitment stalls, offering a broad spectrum of roles commensurate with the rich experience, leadership qualities and technical skills of the ex-serviceman fraternity. The renowned corporations that volunteered to assist ex-servicemen in transitioning into civil careers are HDFC Life Insurance, KIA Motors, Tata Motors, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Canara Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Allianz, MG Motors, and Hyundai Motors."

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by Major General Rahul Ohri, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding Gurj Division, Shri Vikram Singh, IPS, Secretary Commerce and Industries, Govt of J&K, Brigadier Kumar Anand, Commander, Chenab Brigade, Brigadier Pankaj Chib (Retd), Secretary, Rajya Sainik Board, Air Commodore A Sreedhar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Jammu.

A Successful Initiative

The registration portal of the Job fair has been open since November 6. However, to support the non-registered ex-servicemen, special arrangements were made under the aegis of the Tiger Division.

According to the press release, "The event symbolised growing convergence between governmental institutions and industry in supporting veteran resettlement. The fair witnessed substantive engagement between recruiters and job-seekers, with many candidates shortlisted for immediate placement and others identified for subsequent selection processes. The initiative reinforced Directorate General Resettlement's role as a vital bridge between the veteran talent pool and India's dynamic corporate landscape, and laid a strong foundation for similar job fairs in the region in the future." (ANI)