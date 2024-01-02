South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed during public appearance (WATCH)

Video footage broadcasted by news agencies and shared widely on social media depicted the unsettling incident, showing the assailant lunging at Lee, causing the political leader to grimace and fall to the ground.

In a startling turn of events during a routine visit to the proposed site of an airport in Busan, South Korea, the opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung faced a distressing and unexpected assault on Tuesday. Reports from the Yonhap news agency revealed that Lee suffered a stabbing to the neck by an unidentified assailant during his tour.

The assailant, described as a man in his 50s or 60s, initially approached Lee under the guise of seeking an autograph. However, in a sudden and alarming turn, the individual swiftly attacked Lee, causing a moment of chaos that resulted in the assailant's immediate arrest at the scene, according to Yonhap reports.

Gangster Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre under UAPA

Video footage broadcasted by news agencies and shared widely on social media depicted the unsettling incident, showing the assailant lunging at Lee, causing the political leader to grimace and fall to the ground.

Images captured at the scene showed Lee lying on the ground, surrounded by concerned onlookers who hurriedly pressed a handkerchief against the injured area on his neck. Subsequently, Lee was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention, as reported by Yonhap.

This distressing incident invokes memories of a history of political violence in South Korea, despite strict regulations governing gun possession. Notably, a past occurrence involved the then-conservative opposition party leader Park Geun-hye, who later assumed the presidency. In 2006, Park faced an attack with a knife during an event, sustaining a facial injury that required surgical intervention.

Karnataka government reopens 30-year-old case against Ram Mandir activists, arrests accused from Hubballi