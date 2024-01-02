Bengaluru's skyline to soar: BBMP confirms India's tallest observation tower

Bengaluru is set to erect India's tallest observation tower, reaching 250 meters, showcasing the city's beauty and hosting commercial activities. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in charge, preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) while selecting a site between NGEF areas. The deck, envisioned as a commercial hub, will include parking, museums, restaurants, and shopping malls. A committee ensures DPR accuracy, making it a landmark accessible to the public.

Bengaluru is set to elevate its skyline with the construction of the country's tallest observation tower, as confirmed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The towering structure, reaching an impressive height of 250 meters, aims not only to showcase the city's beauty but also to become a bustling hub of commercial activities.

The decision to erect this iconic structure has been in motion since last October, following numerous discussions and meetings involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and government officials. Now, the responsibility for executing this ambitious project rests with the BBMP, who has initiated the crucial first step by commencing the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR).



The BBMP has taken strides by initiating discussions on the construction, although no structural groundwork has commenced yet. Presently, the focus is on crafting the DPR, a pivotal phase where tender processes are underway. These processes entail selecting a suitable site between NGEF areas in Yeshavantpur or Baiyapanahalli, where the Skydeck will stand tall.

To ensure a comprehensive report, BBMP has mandated a site inspection alongside the DPR preparation. This holistic approach includes estimating the project's cost and the timeline required for its completion, vital aspects to be incorporated into the DPR.

However, the sky deck isn't just envisioned as a panoramic viewing tower; it is slated to be a vibrant centre for commercial activities. The DPR aims to outline conditions for the construction firm, specifying permissible commercial ventures such as parking facilities, museums, restaurants, cinemas, and shopping malls within the sky deck.



To oversee and ensure the accuracy and completeness of the DPR, a committee comprising five officers has been constituted. Led by the BBMP Chief Commissioner, the committee includes members from the Finance and Planning Department, as well as key engineers, tasked with overseeing the contracting agency's work.

Once completed, the 250-meter sky deck will overshadow current prominent constructions in India, such as the 323-meter Rameshwar TV Tower in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat's 182-meter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Ekata statue. Unlike these structures, the Bengaluru Skydeck promises not just unprecedented height but also open access for the public, marking it as the tallest observation tower in the country.