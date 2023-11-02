Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset: Yogi Adityanath hails Israel's Gaza action (WATCH)

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew comparisons between the Israel-Palestine conflict and the political rivalry between Congress and BJP in Rajasthan during an election rally in Alwar. He asserted that the solution to the Taliban mindset is Lord Hanuman's mace, praising Israel's precise and targeted attacks as a model for nationalist states.

    Lord Hanuman's 'Gada' a solution for Talibani mindset, says Yogi Adityanath at Rajasthan Election speech
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew comparisons between the Israel-Palestine conflict and the political clash between the Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan, ahead of the assembly elections. Addressing an election rally in Alwar, Rajasthan, Adityanath emphasized the importance of Lord Hanuman's 'Gada' or mace as the solution to the Talibani mindset, praising Israel's approach to suppressing the latter through precise and targeted attacks. 

    He also commended the Narendra Modi government's efforts to strengthen ties with Israel across various sectors. Adityanath pointed out the success of precision strikes in crushing the Taliban mindset in Gaza and subtly criticized the Congress candidate from Tijara.

    He attributed various problems in the country, from Kashmir to terrorism, to the Congress, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in addressing these issues. Adityanath stressed the importance of civilized society and criticized the Congress for not wanting to resolve the dispute over the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya, a conflict that was resolved under the BJP's double engine government.

    He labeled the Congress government in Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as anti-Hindu and criticized them for the rising cases of crimes against women in the state. 

    Adityanath warned that if the Congress were successful, it would lead to the exploitation of sisters and daughters due to a "Taliban mentality." He delivered these remarks while addressing a gathering in Tijara assembly constituency, where BJP candidate Baba Balaknath filed his nomination for the assembly elections. The Congress has nominated Imran Khan, who defected from the BSP.

    The assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 25 in a single phase, with the vote count set for December 3.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
