Israel releases proof of Hamas stealing fuel from Gaza civilians and hospitals (LISTEN)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have declassified an intercepted call that exposes Hamas's involvement in siphoning off fuel from Gaza hospitals, shedding light on the group's exploitation of humanitarian resources in the region. This recorded conversation features a discussion between a Hamas Western Jabaliya Battalion commander, a Gaza resident, and the director of the Indonesian Hospital. The call was intercepted by Israeli Military Intelligence, revealing concerning practices by Hamas in the use of essential resources.

Despite the sensitive nature of this information, it has been declassified to reveal Hamas's clear prioritization of its own agenda over the welfare of the civilian population in Gaza. "DECLASSIFIED: this recorded conversation exposes Hamas’ exploitation of humanitarian resources. They steal the fuel and choose to keep it all to themselves," wrote IDF along with the audio recording on X, formerly Twitter.

Here's the transcription of the entire conversation:

Gaza resident: Abu Hasan

Hamas leader: Abu Hamza, hello

Gaza resident: Hello my dear friend.

Hamas leader: I am standing here with Dr. Atef, on speaker. We went to fill up fuel from the person you told me about. The 1000 litres we talked about.

Gaza resident: Okay

Hamas leader: And he told me: there is no fuel, Abu Hasan. We're going to bring you a new batch of 1000 litres.

Gaza resident: This is the Indonesian hospital? The Indonesian?

Hamas leader: Here in the Indonesian. Dr Atef is with me, he's listening - we are on speaker.

Gaza resident: Okay, and the doctor said there is no fuel?

Hamas leader: Here talk to him.

Gaza resident: Fine, they told me to fill up from the Indonesian hospital.

Hospital manager: What?

Gaza resident: Abu Ahmad Al-Zari'i talked to me yesterday and told me to fill up at the Indonesian hospital.

Hospital manager: Who is Abu Ahmad Al-Zari'i?

Gaza resident: He is from the Ministry of Finance.

Hospital manager: Okay, last night he (Hamas operative) came to fill up. The Ministry of Finance official told me last night that I should fill up for him (Hamas operative) only if he need to move at night. In the day time, they will bring him (Hamas operative) 1000 litres.

Gaza resident: Where?

Hospital manager: I don't know.

Gaza resident: Okay, and if we wanted to take it (fuel) at night, does it matter?

Hospital manager: It matters. The representative from the ministry said so, in the night he told me to fill up 1000 litres. I said to him that they (Indonesian hospital) have 600 litres in the supply. He told me to fill up with 600 litres for them.

Gaza resident: Until we make contact, fill it up for him, we need to start working! We're all working as a government for the sake of the country (Palestine).

Hospital manager: We'll see how.

Gaza resident: For God's sake, fill it up for him now, people are pressuring us. A bit longer and they'll start shooting at us because they are pressuring us. May it be God's will.

Hamas leader: Fine Abu Hamza, let's finish with the story of the fuel.

This disclosure underscores Hamas's persistent exploitation of humanitarian infrastructure in Gaza to support its terrorist activities, all while disregarding the needs of Gaza's residents who depend on these vital resources. Just two weeks ago, UNRWA reported that Hamas authorities in Gaza had misappropriated fuel and medical supplies designated for refugees from its premises in Gaza City. Subsequently, the agency removed the initial posts, claiming that the supplies had been relocated to its "health partners."

