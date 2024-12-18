'Looks like car came from junkyard': Uber passenger slams condition of cab, shares photos on social media

A passenger was shocked by the extremely dirty condition of his Uber cab, comparing it to a junkyard car. He shared a picture on social media, tagging Uber, and expressed his frustration with the lack of hygiene. Uber responded, requesting trip details for further investigation.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

A man booked a cab through the ride-hailing app Uber, but when he got into it, he was shocked by its filthy condition. The cab looked like it had just been taken out of a scrapyard, and it was covered in dust. Rohit Arora, the passenger, posted a picture of the taxi on social media and tagged Uber to show his frustration with the condition of the car. Although the business has addressed Arora on social media, it is yet unknown what steps, if any, they have made.

“Uber has no standard in India. It looks like the car came from the junkyard," wrote Arora on X (formerly known as Twitter). Alongside, he shared a picture from inside the cab which was visibly covered in dust.

He responded to the questions raised by the social media users on his post in the posts that followed. He claimed that even though he owns a car, he frequently uses his corporate account to book Uber Premier rides. In an emergency, he sometimes chooses Uber Priority.

"It is the problem with India, but it is also Uber's responsibility to inspect the vehicles and check what they are allowing," Arora remarked in reference to the condition of the taxi. With the exception of India, it is quite widespread worldwide.

“All I care about is cleanliness and hygiene. That doesn’t require money but small effort," he concluded, expressing frustration over people defending the lack of hygiene.

Uber's reaction to the post

In response to the post, Uber India Support requested that Arora provide the specifics of his journey so that they could give it a priority assessment. “We would like to review this as soon as possible, Rohit. Please share your registered contact number and email address via direct message, along with the exact date and time of the trip, and we will get back to you promptly," the company wrote.

