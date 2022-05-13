Congress' 3-day brainstorming conclave 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan to begin today

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress head, is scheduled to speak to a crowd in the city at 3 p.m. The conclave will concentrate on time-bound Congress reorganisation, combating polarisation politics, and being ready for impending election difficulties.

The three-day 'Chintan Shivir', or brainstorming session, of the Congress is due to begin on Friday. The 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' will begin on Friday afternoon, with over 400 delegates debating subject-specific issues in six groups.

The conclave will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi landed on Friday. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress head, is scheduled to speak to a crowd in the city at 3 p.m. The conclave will concentrate on time-bound Congress reorganisation, combating polarisation politics, and being ready for impending election difficulties.

On the first and second days, these conversations will continue, and the findings will be documented in the form of a declaration, a draught of which will be considered at the CWC meeting on the third and final day. As Congress leaders prepare to gather in Udaipur to strategize for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the agenda includes:

Also Read | Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CLP leader, Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation

The panel, led by Sonia Gandhi, will discuss the party's plan for strengthening and revitalising the organisation. It is intended to produce a strategy for commencing structural reforms inside the organisation, issue the Udaipur declaration, which will be executed in a timely way, and begin preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister was reported by news agency PTI as stating that the Congress will have to send a fresh message to the people of the country following this Shivir.

The Congress may announce the 'one family, one ticket' formula following the important meeting.

According to Randeep Surjewala, the conclave will also discuss the country's challenges, such as the "freefall of the economy," increasing wealth inequality, price increases for essential commodities, and the "deep-rooted conspiracy" to hand over the farming sector to a select group of private corporates.

Also Read | More than me party needs leadership: Prashant Kishor after declining Congress' offer

The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being hosted amid a spate of election failures and dissension inside the party, which has experienced a severe decrease in the previous seven years.

Also Read | Centre vs states: Opposition leaders present 'facts' after PM Modi's fuel tax attack