Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress' 3-day brainstorming conclave 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan to begin today

    Sonia Gandhi, the Congress head, is scheduled to speak to a crowd in the city at 3 p.m. The conclave will concentrate on time-bound Congress reorganisation, combating polarisation politics, and being ready for impending election difficulties.

    Congress 3 day brainstorming conclave Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan to begin today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 13, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    The three-day 'Chintan Shivir', or brainstorming session, of the Congress is due to begin on Friday. The 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' will begin on Friday afternoon, with over 400 delegates debating subject-specific issues in six groups.

    The conclave will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi landed on Friday. Sonia Gandhi, the Congress head, is scheduled to speak to a crowd in the city at 3 p.m. The conclave will concentrate on time-bound Congress reorganisation, combating polarisation politics, and being ready for impending election difficulties.

    On the first and second days, these conversations will continue, and the findings will be documented in the form of a declaration, a draught of which will be considered at the CWC meeting on the third and final day. As Congress leaders prepare to gather in Udaipur to strategize for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the agenda includes:

    Also Read | Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CLP leader, Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation

    • The panel, led by Sonia Gandhi, will discuss the party's plan for strengthening and revitalising the organisation. It is intended to produce a strategy for commencing structural reforms inside the organisation, issue the Udaipur declaration, which will be executed in a timely way, and begin preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
    • Rajasthan Chief Minister was reported by news agency PTI as stating that the Congress will have to send a fresh message to the people of the country following this Shivir.
    • The Congress may announce the 'one family, one ticket' formula following the important meeting.
    • According to Randeep Surjewala, the conclave will also discuss the country's challenges, such as the "freefall of the economy," increasing wealth inequality, price increases for essential commodities, and the "deep-rooted conspiracy" to hand over the farming sector to a select group of private corporates.

    Also Read | More than me party needs leadership: Prashant Kishor after declining Congress' offer

    The three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being hosted amid a spate of election failures and dissension inside the party, which has experienced a severe decrease in the previous seven years.

    Also Read | Centre vs states: Opposition leaders present 'facts' after PM Modi's fuel tax attack

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    RRR reaches Telangana Intermediate Exam question on Jr NTR s role goes viral gcw

    'RRR' makes cut in Telangana exam paper, a question on Jr NTR is viral

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral - gps

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 divas with perfect bikini bodies RBA

    Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 divas with perfect bikini bodies

    NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    NIA crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides arrested in Mumbai

    Twitter fires two senior executives, freezes hiring ahead of Elon Musk's takeover - adt

    Twitter fires two senior executives, freezes hiring ahead of Elon Musk's takeover

    Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 next chapter to star Hrithik Roshan Here is what we know drb

    Hrithik Roshan to be in Yash-starrer KGF’s next intallment? Here’s what we know

    Dhoni Nayanthara Tamil film Production house reveals truth behind the project drb

    Dhoni, Nayanthara Tamil film: Production house reveals truth behind the project

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon