'Look at their own record': India slams Iran supreme leader's remarks on Muslims, calls comments 'misinformed'

In his message, posted on social media platform X, Khamenei said, "We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place." He further added that the enemies of Islam have consistently worked to weaken the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday (September 16) evening issued a strong condemnation in response to comments made by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, regarding the situation of Muslims in India. The MEA expressed its displeasure and advised other countries to review their own human rights records before making remarks on India's internal matters.

In a firm statement, the MEA described Khamenei's remarks as "misinformed and unacceptable," stressing that the comments demonstrated a lack of understanding of the situation of minorities in India. Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the ministry said, "We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These statements are both inappropriate and misleading."

The MEA went on to assert that nations making such observations should reflect on their own treatment of minorities before passing judgment on others. Without directly naming Iran, the ministry added, "Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others."

Earlier in the day, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke about the global Muslim community in a message of solidarity marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. While his comments primarily focused on the "suffering" of Muslims in Gaza and Myanmar, he also mentioned India. However, Khamenei did not provide specific instances or elaborate on the situation in India.

