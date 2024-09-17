PM Modi turns 74: Recalling 10 major schemes driving India's development

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday, it's an opportune moment to reflect on some of the key initiatives and schemes that have shaped India's development under his leadership. Over the years, PM Modi has launched several transformative programs aimed at enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic growth. Here's a look back at 10 major schemes that continue to propel the nation forward.

1. Affordable housing drive:

This initiative focuses on providing affordable housing solutions in urban areas. Builders will receive incentives, and low-income families can benefit from subsidies, making homeownership more accessible.

2. Clean India Mission 2.0:

An expanded version of the original Clean India Mission, this scheme aims to enhance sanitation and waste management in both urban and rural regions. It includes advanced waste processing plants and improved recycling systems.

3. Smart Cities Expansion Program:

This program focuses on developing more cities with smart infrastructure, including better public transport, digital services, and green spaces. It aims to boost urban living standards and promote sustainability.

4. National Skill Development initiative:

Designed to bridge the skill gap in the workforce, this initiative will provide vocational training and skill development opportunities to millions of youth, with an emphasis on emerging industries and technologies.

5. Digital India 2.0:

The next phase of Digital India seeks to expand internet connectivity, enhance cybersecurity, and promote digital literacy across the country, further boosting India's digital infrastructure.

6. Healthcare for all:

This healthcare initiative offers comprehensive medical coverage, including free diagnostic services, treatments, and medicines, to underserved populations, ensuring better health outcomes for all citizens, particularly senior citizens.

7. Renewable energy boost:

Under this scheme, the government is investing in renewable energy projects like solar and wind farms, aiming to increase the share of clean energy in the national grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

8. Make in India:

The Make in India campaign continues to encourage domestic manufacturing and attract foreign investment, contributing to industrial growth and job creation in the country.

9. Agriculture and Rural Development Scheme:

This program supports farmers with advanced agricultural technologies, improved irrigation, and better market access. It also promotes rural entrepreneurship and infrastructure development.

10. Startup India 2.0:

To foster innovation and entrepreneurship, this scheme offers financial support, mentorship, and resources for startups, driving the growth of new businesses and job creation across India.

