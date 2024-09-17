PM Modi turns 74: Top BJP leaders extend warm wishes, highlight his vision for India

Tripura CM Manik Saha also took to X, calling PM Modi a "visionary leader" and a "great son of Maa Bharati." He expressed admiration for Modi’s vision for a stronger and prosperous India, hoping his leadership continues to transform the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, among others, on Tuesday (September 17) extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. Shah praised PM Modi's dedication to public service, calling him a leader who has reestablished the principle of "nation first" in India.

Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah highlighted the PM's public life, saying, "Modi ji has set new standards of sacrifice and dedication for the nation." He stressed how Modi's focus on public welfare has been a driving force in his governance, leading the country toward building a "developed India." Shah expressed his gratitude for working under Modi's visionary leadership, calling it a privilege.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde echoed similar sentiments, lauding PM Modi's leadership in turning India into an economic superpower. He extended his well wishes, saying, "I wish him good health and long life." Shinde also highlighted the state's commitment to supporting Modi's vision of making India a $5 trillion economy.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated a special sand art installation to PM Modi, wishing him success in his vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). Pattnaik shared his artwork on X, expressing his admiration for the PM.

Marking his 74th birthday, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas Yojana houses in Bhubaneswar. He will visit the Gadakana slum area and interact with beneficiaries of the scheme. Additionally, PM Modi will attend an event at Janata Maidan, where he will launch the Subhadra Yojana, continuing his mission to improve housing and welfare in India.

