Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised PM Modi's video message on exam-related protests, demanding he address the issue in Parliament for authenticity. The PM, in a late-night video, had promised stricter action against paper leaks.

Kharge Criticises PM's Video Message

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message regarding assurances to students amid ongoing exam-related protests, demanding that the Prime Minister address the issue on the floor of the Parliament. Speaking to reporters, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha questioned the Prime Minister's choice to release a video statement instead of engaging in a formal discussion in the House.

"He should speak in the Parliament; only then we will understand his authentic words. When he comes, let him give a statement. Instead of speaking at 12 midnight, if he comes to the Parliament during the day and says what he wants to say, then we will see," Kharge said. The Congress leader emphasised that for any assurance to be considered "authentic" and accountable, it must be made within the legislative framework where it can be scrutinised by the opposition.

PM Modi Promises 'Stricter Action' Against Paper Leaks

Late at night, in a video message on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that "more strict" action would be taken against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders, he said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts"

The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering protests inside and outside the House. Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!"

In the video, PM Modi said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," he said.

PM Modi said, "Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced. News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country."