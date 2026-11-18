Lokayukta police have raided five locations across Bidar linked to Rajkumar Malage, the Principal of the BRIMS Nursing College, as part of an investigation into corruption and the accumulation of disproportionate assets.

Lokayukta Conducts Raids on BRIMS Principal Over Assets in Bidar City

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a coordinated crackdown targeting corruption, Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids at five locations across Bidar city in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Rajkumar Malage, Principal of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) Hospital Nursing College. The searches covered multiple properties belonging to the principal, including his residence in Gurunagar, his college, office, and a shed within the city. During the intensive operation at his Gurunagar residence, Lokayukta officials thoroughly inspected financial documents, property papers, and parked vehicles to gather evidence. The raids were led by Lokayukta Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Hanumantharaya, Santosh Rathod, Udadandappa, and Arjuna, and were carried out under the close guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharaju. Further investigation into the assets amassed by the official is currently underway. (ANI)