Opposition MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha during Amit Shah's reply on electoral reforms. The Home Minister slammed them, stating they walked out over 'infiltrators' and not his allegations against the Nehru-Gandhi family, highlighting a policy of 'detect, delete, and deport'.

Opposition Stages Walkout, Shah Slams Move

Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lower House (Lok Sabha) of the Parliament amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on electoral reforms in the House.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After their walkout, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition, saying that they didn't walk out when he levelled allegations against former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, but walked out on the issue of infiltrators. "They can boycott 200 times, not even one infiltrator will be allowed to vote in this country...I was speaking about pushing infiltrators out of the country. I levelled numerous allegations against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, his (Rahul Gandhi's) father, and Sonia ji; had they walked out at that time, it would have been logical. They walked out over infiltrators," Shah said.

"Our policy is 'detect, delete and deport'. Their policy is 'normalise infiltration, grant them recognition, include them in the vote list during the election and formalise this..." he added.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on December 11 (Thursday) following the completion of Shah's speech.

Heated Exchange Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Earlier in the Lower House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish."

The heated exchange between the duo occurred when Rahul Gandhi interjected HM Shah while he was addressing the Lok Sabha on the discussion on electoral reforms. Slamming the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Shah stated that he has answers to all their allegations, including Gandhi's three press conferences. (ANI)