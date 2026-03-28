The Lok Sabha is set to discuss the government's goal of a Naxal-free India by March 2026, a deadline set by Home Minister Amit Shah. This follows a wave of surrenders by top Maoist leaders in Odisha and Chattisgarh, weakening the outfits.

The Lower House of Parliament is scheduled to take up discussion on the government's efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism on Monday, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced March 2026 as the deadline for Naxal-free India.

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According to the List of Business, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will raise and initiate the short-duration discussion under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah, on several occasions, has affirmed the Centre's commitment to uprooting Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

High-Profile Surrenders Weaken Naxal Ranks

In the last one year, several Maoist leaders have surrendered, giving up arms and accepting the mainstream. Among these, the latest was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders, Sukru, along with four others surrendering before the Odisha Police on March 25.

Major Surrender in Odisha

ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeev Panda said that the Maoists carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 66 lakh. They had also surrendered five weapons, including one AK-47 gun, one INSAS gun, and one single-shot gun "Now the Maoist number is very limited to single digits, only 8-9 are left in Kandhamal district. In the coming days, we will intensify our anti-Naxal operations) operation so that we get some result by the target date, which is March 31. I appeal to the remaining Maoists to surrender before the police, and I assure them that we will extend all the surrender policies to them," ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeev Panda said.

Key Surrenders in Chhattisgarh

In Chattisgarh's Bastar region, which is part of the infamous Dandakaranya forest belt known to be one of the epicentres of the Naxal movement, the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) member and South Sub Zonal Bureau in-charge Pappa Rao, along with 17 other Maoist cadres, surrendered on March 17, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

"For the first time in the history of the Maoist movement in Dandakaranya, the Naxal outfit has effectively become leaderless," IG P Sundarraj said.

Rehabilitation Strategy Proves Effective

Rehabilitation and bringing the Naxal cadre into the mainstream have been the key to the recent mass surrenders, including by several CPI (Maoist) top leaders. (ANI)