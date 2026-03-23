The Lok Sabha, led by Speaker Om Birla, paid solemn tribute to revolutionary heroes Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Martyrs' Day, honouring their supreme sacrifice for India's independence. PM Modi also paid heartfelt tributes.

The Lok Sabha on Monday paid solemn tribute to revolutionary heroes Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, honoring their extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and patriotism that played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Remembers Revolutionary Trio

Presiding over the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla remembered the revolutionary trio for their unparalleled courage, patriotism, and supreme sacrifice for India's independence. In a series of posts on X, Birla stated, "On the martyrdom day of the immortal revolutionaries Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the country's independence, the House today paid humble tribute to them. The unparalleled valour, unwavering courage, and patriotism of these great sons have made an indelible contribution to realising the dream of India's independence." देश की स्वतंत्रता के लिए अपने प्राणों का सर्वोच्च उत्सर्ग करने वाले अमर क्रांतिकारी सरदार भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु जी के बलिदान दिवस पर आज सदन की ओर से उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। इन महान सपूतों की अद्वितीय वीरता, अटूट साहस और राष्ट्रभक्ति ने भारत की स्वतंत्रता के… pic.twitter.com/QEJhF4ZDyz — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) March 23, 2026

He further added, "Their sacrifice is not merely a glorious chapter in history, but an inspiration that ignites the flame of national love in the heart of every Indian. The nation will forever remain grateful for their invaluable contribution to the freedom of the motherland. Following their lofty ideals and thoughts, the true tribute to them is the resolve to march forward on the path of national service." अमर बलिदानी शहीद सरदार भगत सिंह जी, राजगुरु जी और सुखदेव जी के बलिदान दिवस पर भावपूर्ण स्मरण। देश की आज़ादी के लिए हँसते-हँसते अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देने वाले इन वीर राष्ट्रभक्तों ने साहस, त्याग और देशप्रेम की अद्वितीय मिसाल पेश की। उनका जज़्बा और आदर्श आज भी हर भारतीय के हृदय… pic.twitter.com/prXLsxKUB3 — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) March 23, 2026

"These valiant patriots, who sacrificed their lives with a smile for the freedom of the nation, set an unparalleled example of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. Their spirit and ideals continue to inspire every Indian's heart with the call to national service even today. This dedication to the motherland will forever remain an inspiration for us," the post added on X.

PM Modi Pays Heartfelt Tributes

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on the occasion of their martyrdom day, remembering their unparalleled sacrifice and contribution to India's freedom struggle. In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory."

Highlighting their courage at a young age, he added, "At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom."

The Prime Minister also emphasised their fearless resistance against colonial rule, stating, "Undeterred by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives."

He further noted that their ideals continue to inspire generations. "Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians," PM Modi said.

Shaheed Diwas: A Legacy of Sacrifice

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters who were hanged by British authorities on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail, at a young age. Their supreme sacrifice for India's independence is commemorated annually on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), marking their roles in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the revenge killing of British officer John Saunders in 1928. (ANI)