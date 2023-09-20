Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454-2 majority

    The Lok Sabha introduced the constitutional amendment bill, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, on Tuesday. This bill seeks to provide 33 percent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

    Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454 votes in special session of Parliament AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 7:36 PM IST

    The Women's Reservation Bill, which guarantees 33 percent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, received resounding support in the Lok Sabha as 454 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the bill. Only two MPs opposed it, marking a significant step forward in the journey towards achieving gender equality in Indian politics.

    The Lok Sabha introduced the constitutional amendment bill, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, on Tuesday. This bill seeks to provide 33 percent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, it comes with certain conditions. The bill will only come into effect after the completion of a delimitation exercise for Lok Sabha constituencies, which will be carried out following the next population census. Consequently, the bill is not expected to be implemented in time for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that a census would be conducted to implement the legislation immediately after the elections. He also stated that a delimitation exercise would be conducted shortly after the Lok Sabha elections, as the current seat allocation for states is based on the 1971 Census. Shah questioned the critics of the process and its timing, emphasizing the need for transparency in determining the reserved seats.

    In response to the bill, a Congress leader in the Lok Sabha expressed support for the Women's Reservation Bill as a significant step toward empowering a specific segment of the Indian population. However, the leader advocated for a separate quota for individuals belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) within the legislation.

    Additionally, the Congress leader argued that there was no need to wait for the census and delimitation exercise, as specified in the bill, to implement the women's reservation.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP Modi view women empowerment as fundamental principle says Amit Shah AJR

    'BJP, Modi view women empowerment as fundamental principle,' says Amit Shah

    Dismantling terror-gangster networks: NIA releases list of 43 criminals, many with Canada and Khalistan links snt

    Dismantling terror-gangster networks: NIA releases list of 43 criminals, many with Canada and Khalistan links

    PM Modi extended invitation to President Biden for 2024 Republic Day celebrations says US envoy AJR

    'PM Modi extended invitation to President Biden for 2024 Republic Day celebrations,' says US envoy

    I would have liked to see President of India in new Parliament building Rahul Gandhi tells Lok Sabha AJR

    'I would have liked to see President of India in new Parliament building': Rahul Gandhi tells Lok Sabha

    PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel achieves milestone with 1 million followers in 24 hours AJR

    PM Modi's WhatsApp channel achieves milestone with 1 million followers in 24 hours

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk gets nod for human brain implant; Here's what comes next

    Elon Musk gets nod for human brain implant; here's what comes next

    Aloo Bhujia to Poha-Chivda: 6 popular Indian namkeen to make at home vma

    Aloo Bhujia to Poha-Chivda: 6 popular Indian namkeen to make at home

    Want healthy eyes? Include these superfoods into your diet

    Want healthy eyes? Include these superfoods into your diet

    BJP Modi view women empowerment as fundamental principle says Amit Shah AJR

    'BJP, Modi view women empowerment as fundamental principle,' says Amit Shah

    Actor Prakash Raj complains against Bengaluru YouTube channel, accuses of threatening his life vkp

    Actor Prakash Raj complains against Bengaluru YouTube channel, accuses of threatening his life

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon