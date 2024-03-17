Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'UDF and LDF have no future...' BJP woos Kerala voters, says big churn now visible

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing critique of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, accusing them of lacking innovation and engaging in superficial conflicts while maintaining tactical alliances.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique of both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, asserting that these parties have no future and are stuck in outdated political dynamics. According to the BJP, the UDF and LDF are engaged in a superficial conflict in Kerala, disguising their tactical alliance witnessed in other states. The party alleged that both alliances offer nothing new to the electorate and are resorting to irrelevant issues to garner support.

Drawing parallels with their electoral fate in West Bengal, where both Congress and the LDF ruled for over three decades, the BJP predicted a similar downfall for them in Kerala. The party believes that their (UDF AND LDF) tally in the Kerala assembly will eventually dwindle to zero, mirroring their diminished presence in West Bengal.

In a statement, Kerala BJP in-charge and Member of Parliament Prakash Javadekar further criticized the LDF government, accusing it of widespread corruption, rising crime rates, and fostering a culture of lawlessness.

'UDF and LDF have no future. They are parties of the past. In Kerala, they are playing a ‘Mock fight’. They are allies practically in all other states and in reality, they are tactically together here in Kerala also. They have nothing new to offer, therefore, they are raking up irrelevant issues. Congress and LDF ruled in West Bengal for more than 30 years each. Now, the tally of both the parties in the WB assembly is a ‘BIG ZERO’. The same fate awaits them in Kerala in the near future,' the statement said.

The government's involvement in various scandals, including CMRL, gold smuggling, and cooperative society scams, is highlighted as evidence of its failure on multiple fronts, he said, adding that the party condemned the alleged disruptive activities of communist groups on college campuses, which it claims are detrimental to the education system.

The BJP attributed Kerala's job crisis to the government's anti-development policies, cumbersome administrative processes, and inadequate infrastructure. The saffron party cited the influence of labour unions on businesses as a significant obstacle to job creation, leading to Kerala's youth seeking educational and employment opportunities outside the state.

'It has failed miserably in the creation of Jobs as it lacks industrialisation. The government policies and administrative processes are Anti-development, complex & time-consuming along with inadequate infrastructure. The trouble of unions faced by any venture is well known, therefore, Kerala doesn’t produce jobs. As a result, the youths of Kerala are going to other states and countries for education and jobs,' the statement said.

Javadekar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as unparalleled, with a vision set to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The party emphasized its track record of good governance under the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' expressing confidence in achieving a target of 370+ seats for BJP and 400+ seats collectively with NDA. With nearly one billion voters participating, the BJP anticipates an improvement in both seats and vote share.

In Kerala, the party anticipates a significant shift in political dynamics, noting a visible churn among voters. The narrative contrasts with the 2019 elections when there was a belief that Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister. Now, there's widespread certainty, even among Congress leaders, that this is unlikely. Instead, voters are confident in Narendra Modi's third term, acknowledging his efforts in delivering welfare schemes to Keralites without discrimination, he added.

