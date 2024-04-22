Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling at 11 booths in Manipur today after violence reported in Phase 1

After violence marred the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Manipur, re-polling will be held at 11 booths in the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on Monday, April 22.

Repolling at 11 polling booths in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is underway in Manipur. The repolling has been ordered after the election commission declared Friday's voting as null and void following incidents of violence involving gunfire and clashes. On Saturday, the chief electoral officer declared that 11 polling places in Inner Manipur will hold new elections on April 22.

Re-election is being held in the following polling places: Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency; four polling places in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in the Imphal East district; and three polling places in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in the Imphal West district, according to the official.

According to an order issued by Manipur's Chief Electoral "The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM."

Manipur, a conflict-ridden state, witnessed a 72% participation in the two Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, despite reports of shooting, intimidation, the destruction of EVMs at several voting places, and accusations of booth grabbing.

Clashes erupted in the polling booth at Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, with some miscreants damaging the EVM machines.

The Congress had called for a recount earlier in the day at 47 voting places, claiming that votes had been manipulated and that polling booths had been taken. Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 is being held in India in seven phases, and all 32 assembly segments of the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and 15 assembly segments of the outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency voted on April 19.