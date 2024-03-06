Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-election polls project 378 seats to NDA, INDIA to get 98 seats

India TV-CNX's pre-election polls project the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to lead with 378 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to secure 335 seats, while the Indian National Congress faces a decline, projected to win only 37 seats. Regional dynamics in Karnataka favor the BJP.

As India gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the anticipation mounts with each passing day. Recent pre-election polls conducted by India TV-CNX have unveiled some intriguing insights into the potential outcome of the electoral battleground. According to the survey results released by India TV-CNX, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to seize a commanding lead with a projected 378 seats. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress's INDIA alliance is anticipated to secure 98 seats, marking a significant presence in the political landscape.

The survey, encompassing the views of 1,62,900 individuals, spanned from February 5 to 23, providing a comprehensive snapshot of public sentiment across the nation. Noteworthy projections include a notable surge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expected to claim 335 seats, marking a substantial increase of 32 seats compared to the previous elections.



Conversely, the Indian National Congress, facing a formidable challenge, is anticipated to witness a decline, securing only 37 seats compared to the 52 seats garnered previously. This downturn underscores a significant setback for the long-standing political entity. Furthermore, the survey forecasts the emergence of the Trinamool Congress as the third-largest party, securing 21 seats, indicative of its growing influence on the national stage.

The survey sheds light on specific regional dynamics, such as the electoral landscape in Karnataka. The results indicate a favourable outcome for the BJP, projected to clinch 22 seats, with an additional 2 seats for the Janata Dal (Secular) and 4 seats for the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Kai). Conversely, the ruling Congress is slated to secure a mere 4 seats, reflecting a shift in the state's political landscape.