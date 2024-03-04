Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why are BJP leaders tagging 'Modi Ka Parivar' on their social media profiles?

    Following the contentious remark by RJD president Lalu Prasad questioning Prime Minister Modi's family status, BJP leaders updated their social media bios with the phrase "Modi ka parivar" (Modi's family) in a show of solidarity

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Monday updated their social media bios to include 'Modi ka parivar' following a contentious remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, who quipped about Prime Minister Modi's lack of a family. In response, the Prime Minister asserted, "Mera Bharat, Mera Parivaar." This move was echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and other party leaders, showing solidarity with the Prime Minister.

    The BJP launched a vigorous rebuttal against Lalu Prasad, emphasizing that the entirety of India constitutes Prime Minister Modi's family. Sudhanshu Trivedi, a BJP MP, underscored this point by highlighting PM Modi's inclusive approach, exemplified by his celebrations with soldiers on Diwali.

    Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a rally in Telangana, reiterated his dedication to the nation by stating that the 1.4 billion people of India are his family. He emphasized that his commitment to serving the nation began in childhood when he left home with the aspiration of working for the welfare of his fellow citizens.

    The "Modi Ka Parivaar" campaign harks back to a similar initiative undertaken in 2019. At that time, the BJP responded to allegations of corruption levelled by the Congress with the slogan "Main Bhi Chowkidaar" (I am also a watchman). This counter-campaign effectively deflated the Congress' narrative of "Chowkidaar chor hai" (the watchman is a thief), leading to a resounding victory for the BJP in the 2019 elections.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
