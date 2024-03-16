Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No scope for hiding things in democracy, says EC on electoral bonds

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'No scope for hiding things in Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with polling in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Emphasizing transparency, he addressed concerns over electoral bonds. The BJP-led NDA eyes another significant victory, with nearly 97 crore eligible voters expected across over 12 lakh polling stations. democracy, says EC Rajiv Kumar on Electoral bonds.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'No scope for hiding things in democracy', said the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Electoral bonds. Responding to a query during his address to the media, he said the Election Commission will not hide anything in the democracy. In New Delhi, he announced the polls for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, announced that the Lok Sabha poll will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. The announcement comes a day after two new election commissioners -- Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu -- took charge.



The complete list of the Lok Sabha elections is as below:

Phase 1 - April 19

Phase 2 - April 26

Phase 3 - May 7

Phase 4 - May 13

Phase 5 - May 20

Phase 6 - May 25

Phase 7 - June 1

The present term of Lok Sabha expires on June 16, and a new House must be constituted before then. The terms of the Assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha will end on different dates in June.

The last Lok Sabha election, announced by the ECI on March 10, commenced on April 11, stretching across seven phases, with vote counting concluding on May 23. The upcoming polls are expected to witness nearly 97 crore eligible voters across over 12 lakh polling stations. In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 303 seats, with Congress trailing at 52. The BJP-led NDA remains optimistic, eyeing another significant victory in the forthcoming elections.



What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) acts as a set of regulations outlining rules for political parties and candidates during elections. Its fundamental aim is to ensure fairness and integrity in the electoral arena by providing a standardized framework for conduct.