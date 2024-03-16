Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muscle, money, misinformation, MCC violations - EC highlights 4Ms as challenges

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar outlined four main challenges facing the Election Commission: Money, Muscle, violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and Misinformation. Despite these obstacles, the ECI is committed to maintaining the integrity of the electoral system through proactive measures and vigilant oversight for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC underlines challenges in conducting free and fair polls vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday (March 16) shed light on the multifaceted challenges confronting the Election Commission as it gears up for the upcoming electoral process. Kumar delineated these challenges into four primary domains: Money, Muscle, violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and Misinformation.

    He succinctly outlined the four-fold challenges encapsulated by the 4Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations. These factors pose formidable obstacles to the democratic process, potentially undermining the integrity of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, highlighted the ECI. 

    However, the ECI affirmed its resolve in its commitment to uphold the sanctity of the electoral system. To confront these disruptive challenges, the ECI has implemented comprehensive measures aimed at safeguarding the electoral process and ensuring that the voice of the electorate is accurately represented.  Through proactive initiatives and vigilant oversight, the ECI endeavours to foster an environment conducive to transparent, inclusive, and credible elections.

    ECI affirmed that they will take strict action against people who spread misinformation during the elections. EC urged everyone to verify before sending any kind of information related to the elections. Ensuring voters' trust is paramount EC said violence in elections is unacceptable. Impersonators are to be swiftly punished. Transparency in permissions to parties/candidates through the SUVIDHA portal.

    Rajiv Kumar also said that the EC is impartial, and will take ruthless actions against crackdowns on illicit money, liquor, drugs, and freebies, staying vigilant against disruptive methods.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule

    From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule

    EC announces assembly election schedule, counting date in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir

    EC releases assembly election schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim; check the dates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting to be held on June 4 (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting of votes on June 4 (WATCH)

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka vkp

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission of India implements 'Vote from Home' for elderly people rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission of India implements 'Vote from Home' for elderly people

    Recent Stories

    From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule

    From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule

    Crew trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH] ATG

    'Crew' trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH]

    EC announces assembly election schedule, counting date in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir

    EC releases assembly election schedule in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim; check the dates

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting to be held on June 4 (WATCH) AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held from April 19 in 7 phases; counting of votes on June 4 (WATCH)

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka vkp

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon