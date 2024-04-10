Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet top 10 richest candidates in first phase of polls

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, is the richest candidate in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections with assets worth Rs 716 crore. The elections, scheduled in seven phases starting from April 19, will be closely watched for their political and financial implications.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) conducted an analysis and found that Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is the wealthiest contender in the first round of the Lok Sabha elections with assets of Rs 717 crore.

Previously held by the Congress since 1952, Chhindwara was briefly represented by the BJP in 1997. From 1998 until 2019, the esteemed Congress politician Kamal Nath had this position for more than twenty years. In 2019, Nakul Nath replaced his father and kept the party's seat in Madhya Pradesh despite the Modi wave.

2nd candidate: The AIADMK's Ashok Kumar, running from Tamil Nadu's Erode, is the candidate after Nakul Nath, who has been nominated to defend his Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat. Kumar has reported assets totaling Rs 662 crore.

3rd candidate: Dhevanathan Yadav T, the BJP candidate for Sivaganga, had Rs 304 crore in assets. The average asset per candidate contesting in the April 19 election is Rs 4.51 crore.

4th candidate: BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah (Uttarakhand) from Tehri Garhwal has over Rs 206 Crore in assets.

5th candidate: BSP' Majid Ali (Uttar Pradesh) from Saharanpur has over Rs 159 crore in assets.

6th candidate: BJP's Ac Shanmugam (Tamil Nadu) from Vellore has over Rs 152 Crore in assets.

7th candidate: AIADMK's Jayaprakash (Tamil Nadu) from Krishnagiri has over Rs 135 Crore in assets.

8th candidate: Congress' Vincent H. Pala (Meghalaya) from Shillong (ST) has over Rs 125 Crore as assets.

9th candidate: BJP's Jyoti Mirdha (Rajasthan) from Nagaur has over Rs 102 Crore in assets.

10th candidate: Congress' Karti P Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu) from Sivaganga has over Rs 96 Crore as assets.

The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the first phase beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Candidates from different political parties who are submitting their nominations have revealed personal information, including assets, criminal histories or cases, financial status, and other facts, with less than two weeks until the elections.