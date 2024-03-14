Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet BJP's royal contenders from Mysuru, Tripura

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, comprising 72 nominees, with two candidates from royal backgrounds. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, from the Mysore constituency, and Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, from Tripura East, were among the notable names revealed

    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, featuring 72 nominees, on Wednesday (March 13). Among these candidates, two notable names hail from royal backgrounds. The first candidate is Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who has been nominated to contest from the Mysore constituency in Karnataka. The second candidate is Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, who has been fielded from the Tripura East constituency.

    Who is Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar?

    Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is a member of the renowned royal family of Mysore. Speculations regarding his candidacy had been circulating for some time, and the BJP has now confirmed his nomination. At the age of 32, Yaduveer is the grandson of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the 25th and final king of Mysore. 

    Raised by his relative Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer received his early education at Vidyaniketan School in Bengaluru. He later pursued higher education at the University of Massachusetts, where he obtained degrees in English Literature and Economics. This marks Yaduveer's debut in electoral politics, and the BJP's decision to field him from the Mysore constituency is reflective of the royal family's longstanding influence in the region.

    Who is Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma?

    Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma, on the other hand, belongs to the Manikya dynasty and is the elder sister of Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the founder of the TIPRA Motha Party. She has been nominated by the BJP to contest from the Tripura East constituency. Notably, the TIPRA Motha Party recently allied with the BJP just a week prior to the candidate announcement. 

    Kriti, the youngest daughter of Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya, pursued her schooling at Loreto Convent in Shillong. She furthered her education with diplomas in Environmental Education and Management, as well as Senior Management and Rural Development courses in Gujarat. Kriti has been actively involved in environmental advocacy and sustainable development initiatives in the North-Eastern region. Additionally, she has worked as an agriculturalist in Madhya Pradesh, focusing on horticulture, organic farming, and the conservation of indigenous cattle breeds. Kriti's royal connections extend to her marriage to Yogeshwar Raj Singh, a scion of the former Kawardha Raj royal family of Chhattisgarh. Presently, she manages the Heritage Hotel Palace in Kawardha.

