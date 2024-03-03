Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut

    BJP announces first candidate list for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Bansuri Swaraj will contest as a BJP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat for the first time ever. She is the daughter of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Know more about her here:
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, who's making her poll debut gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, is set to make her poll debut in the upcoming elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party said that Swaraj will run for the Lok Sabha seat from New Delhi in its initial list of candidates.

    Soon after her name was announced, Swaraj said that she will try to live up to the legacy set by her mother, who she was sure sending her blessings from heaven. Bansuri Swaraj expressed gratitude after receiving a BJP ticker from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.She said, "I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, (BJP national chief) JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'ab ki baar 400 paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'PradhanSewak' for the third time."

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

    Here's everything you need to know about her:

    Renowned attorney Bansuri Swaraj offers a plethora of legal procedural experience to the political sphere. She was named co-convenor of the BJP Delhi's legal cell by the party last year.

    In 2007, Bansuri Swaraj became a member of the Delhi Bar Council, giving her an impressive fifteen years of legal expertise. She attended the esteemed BPP Law School in London to pursue a legal degree after graduating from the University of Warwick with a bachelor's degree in English literature. Her academic career includes being called to the bar by the Hon'ble Inn of Inner Temple, London, and becoming qualified as a Barrister at Law.

    She finished her Masters of Studies at St. Catherine's College, University of Oxford, to further strengthen her legal qualifications. Bansuri has established a name for herself in the legal field during the course of her career by defending well-known clients in a variety of court settings. Her legal experience encompasses a broad range of sectors, such as criminal trials, international business arbitrations, real estate, tax, and contract disputes.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest

    Lok Sabha Elections: Meet the MP who PM Modi found fit to contest for the 6th time

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet the MP who PM Modi found fit to give a BJP ticket for the 6th time

    Calcutta HC rules use of 'darling' as offensive, sexually-coloured remark

    Calcutta HC rules use of 'darling' as offensive, sexually-coloured remark

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-641 March 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon